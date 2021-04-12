Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza Sells 88,000 Shares

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,200.

Fernando Elias Ganoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atico Mining alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of Atico Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00.

Shares of Atico Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. Atico Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of C$67.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.