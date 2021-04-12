Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Sells C$77,000.00 in Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,302.10.

Fernando Elias Ganoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Shares of ATY traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. Atico Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

