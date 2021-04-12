Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

