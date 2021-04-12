Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 24.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 115.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.48. The company had a trading volume of 47,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,963. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

