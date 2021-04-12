Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Up 4%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

ATVDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

