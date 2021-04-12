AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,280 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

