AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 840173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

