Audius 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $200.61 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Audius has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $326.47 million and $200.61 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00055513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00668872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00088314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035817 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

