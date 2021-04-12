Aurora 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.98 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $69.36 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00054593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00046091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00671790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036276 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.