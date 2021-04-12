Aurora (AOA) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $69.36 million and $2.98 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00054593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00046091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.00671790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

