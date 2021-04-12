Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 127,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,861,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

