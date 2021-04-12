Auto (AUTO) Hits Market Cap of $60.06 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,113.83 or 0.06859118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $60.06 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

