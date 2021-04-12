Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.10 ($6.95).

AUTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON AUTO opened at GBX 567.20 ($7.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 568.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 573.26. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 398 ($5.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.