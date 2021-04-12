Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,330. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

