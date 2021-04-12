Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $28.33 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $28.33 million and $1.19 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.01 or 0.00710526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,151.77 or 1.00325540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.56 or 0.00993314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,486,550 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

