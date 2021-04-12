AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of AutoZone worth $36,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,435.76. 2,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,630. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $906.38 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,293.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,203.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

