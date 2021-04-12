Avalanche Hits 1-Day Volume of $495.44 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.39 billion and $495.44 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.15 or 0.00056535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.12 or 0.00371066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 124.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,724,041 coins and its circulating supply is 128,558,006 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.