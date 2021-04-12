AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,198,000 after acquiring an additional 307,446 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $185.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

