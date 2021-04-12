Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.32% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.65. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.