Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.91

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 48665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,989. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $105,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

