Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.06

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.06 and last traded at $78.06, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

