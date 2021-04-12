Aviva’s (AVVIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 102,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,809. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. Aviva has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.