AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.95 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.95 ($29.35) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

AXA stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting €23.50 ($27.65). The company had a trading volume of 4,200,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.09.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

