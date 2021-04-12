AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.42

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 65434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $1.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

