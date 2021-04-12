Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

