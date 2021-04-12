AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN remained flat at $$20.06 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,384. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $817.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.