AXPR (AXPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $167,754.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $167,754.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

