Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Azuki has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $123,355.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00273609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00712132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.24 or 0.99712977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.56 or 0.00958369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018252 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 9,795,492 coins and its circulating supply is 9,719,011 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.