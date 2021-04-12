B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.04 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.