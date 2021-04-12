Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $842,987.50.

Shares of GDRX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. 1,203,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,617. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 700.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 298,750 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $24,204,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

