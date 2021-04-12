Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 12,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,441,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several brokerages have commented on BW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $688.74 million, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.