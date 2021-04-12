Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $367.55 million and approximately $26.03 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $42.80 or 0.00070959 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00686710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,588,082 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

