Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Badger Meter posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,086,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.