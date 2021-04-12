Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.34% of Badger Meter worth $91,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Badger Meter by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of BMI opened at $95.36 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.