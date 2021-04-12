Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Update

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 12,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSHPF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

