Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Update

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 12,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BSHPF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Bahamas Petroleum
