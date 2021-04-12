Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.93

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 8201643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

