Baker Hughes to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

NYSE BKR opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

