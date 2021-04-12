Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,051.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 264,638 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

