Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.95. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 179 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.
Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.