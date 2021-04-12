Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.95. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

