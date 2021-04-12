Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Bancolombia worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Bancolombia stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

