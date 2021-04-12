BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 427,677 shares.The stock last traded at $31.40 and had previously closed at $32.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

