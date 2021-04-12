Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Financial Survey

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and SharpSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88 SharpSpring 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $192.86, suggesting a potential upside of 52.38%. SharpSpring has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than SharpSpring.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45% SharpSpring -22.44% -22.41% -14.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and SharpSpring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 13.60 $2.49 million ($0.43) -294.33 SharpSpring $22.70 million 8.92 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -13.16

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharpSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats SharpSpring on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

