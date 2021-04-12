Bank of America Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.
Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
