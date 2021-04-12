Bank of America Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

