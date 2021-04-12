Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s 5th Largest Position

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.02. 1,921,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,533,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

