Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 689523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 266,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $346.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.