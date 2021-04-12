Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bank of Ireland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY remained flat at $$4.98 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.