Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $529.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.