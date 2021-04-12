Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $25.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $24.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $101.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million.

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $529.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

