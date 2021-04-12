Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$122.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.96.

TSE BMO traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$115.74. 960,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.81. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$61.05 and a 52-week high of C$115.79. The firm has a market cap of C$74.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

