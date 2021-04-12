Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Shares Down 1.3%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 5,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

